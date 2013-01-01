Conaway comes to Colorado City

U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway and his aide, Evan Thomas, made time to stop by the Record office for a visit as he traveled between speaking engagements in Odessa and at Abilene Christian University Tuesday. He addressed several issues that are important to citizens in this area.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to dismantle the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, and Conaway said he is confident that the bi-lateral agreements will be better for agriculture than the TPP. He stressed the importance of being able to export what is produced here in the U.S.

“We export about 30% of what we grow,” he said. “With cotton it’s close to 80 and wheat it’s 75%, so we’ve got to have these export markets. Trade is a big deal for production and agriculture.”

A hot topic of the Trump presidency is, of course, the wall being built on the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Conaway said the U.S. has been building the wall for some time, as infrastructure has been put into place. Conaway took a trip to McAllen recently and met with a sector chief there who told him there are many resources that he needs to effectively deal with border activity.

The legislator said the sector chief said he needs some infrastructure, but he also needs more people, helicopters, drones, cameras and sensors, and more to help complete the virtual wall. The needs of each sector are different as the topography of the border changes in each sector.

“There are places along the Rio Grande that you absolutely have to have a wall and they have it. There are other places where that’s not the most cost-effective way to gain operational control,” Conaway said.

He went on to say, “Operating in our own best interest should never be something America has to apologize for. It’s in our best interest to know what’s coming and going into our country and who is coming and going into our country. We just don’t have to be mean and angry and hateful.”

Conaway said there’s a bill proposed right now that will ask what each sector needs in order to gain control, and the first step is getting the bill passed. As of right now, there’s no estimate of how much everything will cost.

In talking about immigration, the recent uproar about the vetting process was discussed. Conaway said that absolutely nothing has changed in the process. “The ruckus is misplaced,” Conaway said.

He said the executive orders that deal with blocking immigrants from seven countries have sound reasoning. “Those are seven failed states,” Conaway said. “There’s no infrastructure to ask about folks in those countries… They don’t have functioning governments. There’s nobody to ask. There’s nobody keeping records of who’s the good guys and who’s the bad guys. If I’m president and I make a mistake, I want to err on the side of keeping us safe.”

Congressman Conaway said he expects a repeal/repair bill to deal with the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, sometime in March. He said it’s especially important to him because he and his wife are on an ACA insurance plan.

The replacement bill is being worked on right now, but changes are still to come depending on what the president offers. “We’ve not seen what President Trump is going to propose. He said over the weekend he’s going to propose his healthcare plan, so we’ll have to see how those mesh together,” Conaway said.

As he promised in a town hall meeting in Colorado City last year, Conaway, as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, has looked at every aspect of SNAP, the federal government’s food stamp program. He’s been in 17 full committee and subcommittee hearings on the program and is looking at what works and what needs to be revamped.

The committee has looked into what SNAP purchases are being made, and they found that a top purchase was sodas. Certain committee members contend that, as a nutritional program, SNAP money shouldn’t be used for such purchases, but SNAP recipients aren’t more likely to purchase sodas than other sectors of the population.

Conaway said he’s looking more toward incentives, such as discounts on fresh fruits and vegetables and other higher nutritional food. In looking at the program from every aspect, the committee has learned it is important to the grocery industry that the program be easy to use and straight forward to cut down on hassles in the check-out lines.

The debate is ongoing as to how to address what’s known as the “welfare cliff”. The cliff comes at the point of cut-off. Conaway said that many workers can’t afford to take on extra hours or promotions because the advantages gained don’t offset the penalties they face in loss of benefits.

“We’ve started a debate on all those things,” the congressman said.

Before leaving Colorado City, Conaway and Record Publisher Sheila Plagens had a talk about Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education. Plagens expressed her concern for what seems like an unfriendly atmosphere for public school districts. The two discussed potential problems that may be arising at the state level, and Conaway shared similar concerns of his own.