Jury finds Kelsey guilty

Last week, officials from the District Attorney’s office tried a State Jail Felony case, and David Kelsey was convicted of Possession of a Controlled Substance. By law, Kelsey was mandated to get probation.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Kelsey went before a judge and jury to be tried for a possession charge. With the trial continuing into Wednesday, the jury found him guilty and sentencing was handed down by 32nd Judicial District Judge Glen Harrison.

DA Ricky Thompson said the range of punishment on the case was 180 days up to two years and a fine not to exceed $10,000. However, Texas legislation mandates that an individual who has no prior felonies and is charged with a state jail felony possession must get probation.

After the jury pronounced a guilty verdict, Judge Harrison issued the sentence of two years in a state jail which was suspended. Kelsey was placed on community supervision, aka probation, for a period of four years and was fined $4,000. He was also ordered to pay $498 in court costs and $800 in restitution for the psychologist. He will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.