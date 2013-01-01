Over $800,000 seized

Off I-20

32nd Judicial District Investigators have seized over $800,000, several vehicles and pounds of methamphetamines over the course of the last few weeks off I-20. Get the details in this week's Record.

50% AR goal completed

Pizza party time!

Colorado Elementary 1st graders reaching 50% of their Accelerated Reader goal celebrated with a pizza party with Mrs. Merrell's FCCLA class.

Wolves & Lady Wolves are in the playoffs!

Games coming up

The Lady Wolves will play Peaster at Cisco High School at 7:30 pm on Friday in the area round of the playoffs. The Wolves will take on Coleman in Merkel on Tuesday, February 21st at 6:00 pm for the bi-district title.

School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Sports

Catch all the action.

    Conley tells of "intense" academy experience
    Texas Game Warden Dillan Conley came to the weekly meeting of the Colorado City Lions Club, as he was the guest speaker. He reported to Lions about what it’s like to become a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden.Conley said that applicants need to be aware of certain requirements before applying. All applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. citizen with a bachelor’s degree. T...
    FCCLA students qualify for state
    Colorado High School’s FCCLA students attended the Region 2 FCCLA Conference in Waco last weekend. The theme of the conference was “Rise. Lead. Succeed.” Part of the conference is a contest, and several CHS students competed. The following students will advance to the state competition in Dallas on April 5th -9th.Caleb Chaney placed 1st in Leadership, and Esmeralda Carlos placed 1st in Teach and T...
    Lady Wolves beat Maidens to claim title
    CLYDE - As a general rule, coaches spent hours every season preaching the importance of effort and playing good defense. Looks like the Colorado City Lady Wolves have been listening … a lot.Colorado City certainly stepped up the effort – and because of that, turned in a smothering defensive performance – on Monday evening in their Region I-3A bi-district showdown with the Comanche Maidens. The Lad...
Latest News

Jury finds Kelsey guilty

david kelseyLast week, officials from the District Attorney’s office tried a State Jail Felony case, and David Kelsey was convicted of Possession of a Controlled Substance. By law, Kelsey was mandated to get probation.
On Tuesday, February 7th, Kelsey went before a judge and jury to be tried for a possession charge. With the trial continuing into Wednesday, the jury found him guilty and sentencing was handed down by 32nd Judicial District Judge Glen Harrison.
DA Ricky Thompson said the range of punishment on the case was 180 days up to two years and a fine not to exceed $10,000. However, Texas legislation mandates that an individual who has no prior felonies and is charged with a state jail felony possession must get probation.
After the jury pronounced a guilty verdict, Judge Harrison issued the sentence of two years in a state jail which was suspended. Kelsey was placed on community supervision, aka probation, for a period of four years and was fined $4,000. He was also ordered to pay $498 in court costs and $800 in restitution for the psychologist. He will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

