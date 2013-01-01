Loraine man dies in I-20 accident

A 38-year-old Loraine man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nolan County. The only passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital in Sweetwater.

According to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Anthony Antonio Aguilar and Mary Ann Limones, both of Loraine, were traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on I-20 at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 5th.

The accident occurred about 6.4 miles west of Roscoe in Nolan County.

The vehicle veered off to the north side of the road, began to spin and went into a side skid, rolling over to its left. Aguilar, the driver, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old Limones was transported to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater where she was treated for minor injuries and released. DPS Troopers determined that she was wearing her seatbelt when the accident took place.

The weather was cloudy and the road was wet. The crash is still under investigation by DPS.