Nearing 35,000...

Bales of cotton

Ginning season is about 80% complete with the bale count nearing the 35,000-bale mark. Mitchell County Gin has completed the season with 7,893 bales and Producer's Co-Op has ginned 27,000 bales.

Band brings in medals

Solo & Ensemble Contest

The CHS Band sent 18 students to solo & ensemble contest in San Angelo last weekend, returning home with 14 Division 1 medals and five Division 2 medals.

Lady Wolves are in the playoffs!

3rd in district

Coach Barry Kimball expects the Lady Wolves varsity basketball team to face Comanche at Clyde on Monday. Exact details will be announced soon.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Worrell visits C-City
    If you’ve lived in C-City for any considerable amount of time, you’ve heard the name of Bill Worrell. While he’s best known here as a musician, Worrell is an artist in every sense of the word. He plays guitar, sings, writes, paints, sculpts and more.The Worrell Gallery, owned by lifelong friend Jay Adams and his wife, Mary, is in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and houses many of Worrell’s works. His artwor...
  • thumbnail
    Westbrook dance planned
    The junior class at Westbrook ISD will hold a Valentine’s Day dance to help raise funds for the class. There will be more than dancing, and everyone is welcome to attend.The dance is planned for Friday, February 10th from 9 p.m. to midnight in the school cafeteria. Admission is $5 per person, and all proceeds benefit the junior class.There will be dancing, games and a small concession stand that w...
  • thumbnail
    Wolves beat Jim Ned in overtime
    PUTTING UP A BASKET - Gabriel Salazar (34) scores a basket for the Wolves as Omar Boone (15) holds off a Jim Ned defender in the Wolves 61-58 victory at home Tuesday night. Markis Monroe led the scoring effort for the Wolves with 34 points, and Boone scored 11, as the Wolves beat the Indians in overtime.
  • thumbnail
    Loraine man dies in I-20 accident
    A 38-year-old Loraine man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nolan County. The only passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital in Sweetwater.According to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Anthony Antonio Aguilar and Mary Ann Limones, both of Loraine, were traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on I-20 a...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Loraine man dies in I-20 accident

Obit - Robert Anthony AguilarA 38-year-old Loraine man was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nolan County. The only passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital in Sweetwater.
According to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Anthony Antonio Aguilar and Mary Ann Limones, both of Loraine, were traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on I-20 at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 5th.
The accident occurred about 6.4 miles west of Roscoe in Nolan County.
The vehicle veered off to the north side of the road, began to spin and went into a side skid, rolling over to its left. Aguilar, the driver, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old Limones was transported to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater where she was treated for minor injuries and released. DPS Troopers determined that she was wearing her seatbelt when the accident took place.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet. The crash is still under investigation by DPS.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map