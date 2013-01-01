Baseball season around corner

Controlled burns a signal...

Controlled burns on the fields at the Mitchell County Sports Complex mean its almost time for baseball and softball season. The Lady Wolves have already had one scrimmage. Find a copy of the softball schedule in this week's Record.

Cookies!!!

Girl Scout Cookies!

The local troop will be selling cookies from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of 4th & Hickory.

Life at Colorado Elementary...

Learning in stations

Mrs. McClure's kindergarten students enjoy stations every day. It's a great was to learn cooperation while reinforcing math and literacy skills.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    4-Hers show off cooking skills
    Texas AgriLife Extension Family Consumer Sciences Agent Audra Graves and three 4-H members, Kyler Hardegree, Kynzie Hardegree, and Hadley Redwine, aka Stoney and the Spice Girls, came to the weekly meeting of the Colorado City Lions Club. The 4-H’ers prepared a dish and gave a presentation on its nutrition.The team of 4-H members had recently competed in the District 4-H Food Challenge. A stellar ...
  • thumbnail
    Munoz makes honor list at A&M
    Texas A&M University has named its honor students for the fall semester, recognizing them for outstanding academic performance. Brittany Muñoz of Loraine is among those being recognized. Muñoz is a sophomore at TAMU and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She has made the Dean’s Honor Roll. She is a 2016 graduate of Colorado High School and is the daughter of Richard and Miche...
  • thumbnail
    C-City ranked #2 in poll
    The Texas Girls Coaches Association Preseason Top Ten Softball Polls were released on January 30th, and TGCA tanked Colorado City #2 in the poll. The list for Class 3A follows.1.   West2.   Colorado City 3.   Brock4.   Santa Gertrudis Academy 5.   Hallettsville6.   San Diego7.   Woodville8.   Peaster9.   East...
  • thumbnail
    Community comes through big in blood drives
    Since the accident that critically injured local veterinarian Justin Goebel a couple of weeks ago, Meek Blood Center has held two blood drives in Mitchell County. Local citizens showed up in a big way to donate, and now the gift of life will be available to many others.Frances Baker, a 16-year employee of Meek Blood Center, reported that over 160 people donated blood in drives held at Mitchell Cou...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Community comes through big in blood drives

loraine student donates bloodSince the accident that critically injured local veterinarian Justin Goebel a couple of weeks ago, Meek Blood Center has held two blood drives in Mitchell County. Local citizens showed up in a big way to donate, and now the gift of life will be available to many others.
Frances Baker, a 16-year employee of Meek Blood Center, reported that over 160 people donated blood in drives held at Mitchell County Hospital and Loraine ISD. She estimated that another 25 to 30 people from here have driven to the centers in Abilene to make blood donations also.
Meek supplied two Bloodmobiles at each location to help with the heavy turnout and ease wait times. After the drive at MCH, Baker reported that over 100 units of blood had been donated in Justin’s name. She went on to say what a great experience she had that day in Mitchell County.
Baker praised the staff and administrators at the hospital and said that the citizens were friendly and courteous.
“Everyone was so nice, even though some of them had to wait quite a while to donate,” she said. “I’ve worked for the blood center for almost 17 years and that was one of the best days I’ve ever had.”
The additional blood donated in Loraine was icing on the cake, and it came at just the right time. Tuesday morning, Baker told the Record that Meek had been in a critical blood shortage at the time of the two drives. The citizens of Mitchell County certainly eased the shortage, and the donations put the center in a good position to help others.
Baker said she’s a Christian and believes that the Lord always brings some good out of tragedies, like Goebel’s accident.
“We certainly don’t want to capitalize on the accident,” she said. “But, as a Christian, I believe that the Lord works for all things good, and He always brings some good out of tragedies.”
She went on to say that the sheer numbers reflect how much the people here love and respect Goebel and his family. Baker said there are a number of ways for to help people, but she sees blood donation as a sacrifice of sorts. It requires people’s time and actually donates a part of their physical bodies to help heal others.
The citizens here united for a common cause, and that’s phenomenon not seen very often. Baker said it was inspiring to see the kind generosity of citizens coming together to help someone who has helped so many in our communities.
Baker and others have been amazed at the miraculous survival of Goebel. She said she believes God is keeping him here for a reason, because many would not have survived the severity of Goebel’s injuries.
In recent updates from family members, it has been learned that Goebel has been undergoing many surgeries in the days following the accident. Surgeons have been repairing many bleeds in his abdomen and working to repair some of the multiple broken bones.
The latest update Tuesday morning said that Goebel was breathing on his own and resting from the latest surgery. Of course, many more surgeries are planned for the upcoming days.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map