Community comes through big in blood drives

Since the accident that critically injured local veterinarian Justin Goebel a couple of weeks ago, Meek Blood Center has held two blood drives in Mitchell County. Local citizens showed up in a big way to donate, and now the gift of life will be available to many others.

Frances Baker, a 16-year employee of Meek Blood Center, reported that over 160 people donated blood in drives held at Mitchell County Hospital and Loraine ISD. She estimated that another 25 to 30 people from here have driven to the centers in Abilene to make blood donations also.

Meek supplied two Bloodmobiles at each location to help with the heavy turnout and ease wait times. After the drive at MCH, Baker reported that over 100 units of blood had been donated in Justin’s name. She went on to say what a great experience she had that day in Mitchell County.

Baker praised the staff and administrators at the hospital and said that the citizens were friendly and courteous.

“Everyone was so nice, even though some of them had to wait quite a while to donate,” she said. “I’ve worked for the blood center for almost 17 years and that was one of the best days I’ve ever had.”

The additional blood donated in Loraine was icing on the cake, and it came at just the right time. Tuesday morning, Baker told the Record that Meek had been in a critical blood shortage at the time of the two drives. The citizens of Mitchell County certainly eased the shortage, and the donations put the center in a good position to help others.

Baker said she’s a Christian and believes that the Lord always brings some good out of tragedies, like Goebel’s accident.

“We certainly don’t want to capitalize on the accident,” she said. “But, as a Christian, I believe that the Lord works for all things good, and He always brings some good out of tragedies.”

She went on to say that the sheer numbers reflect how much the people here love and respect Goebel and his family. Baker said there are a number of ways for to help people, but she sees blood donation as a sacrifice of sorts. It requires people’s time and actually donates a part of their physical bodies to help heal others.

The citizens here united for a common cause, and that’s phenomenon not seen very often. Baker said it was inspiring to see the kind generosity of citizens coming together to help someone who has helped so many in our communities.

Baker and others have been amazed at the miraculous survival of Goebel. She said she believes God is keeping him here for a reason, because many would not have survived the severity of Goebel’s injuries.

In recent updates from family members, it has been learned that Goebel has been undergoing many surgeries in the days following the accident. Surgeons have been repairing many bleeds in his abdomen and working to repair some of the multiple broken bones.

The latest update Tuesday morning said that Goebel was breathing on his own and resting from the latest surgery. Of course, many more surgeries are planned for the upcoming days.