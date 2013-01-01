Animal shelter receives donations

The creation of the Colorado City Animal Shelter has been a labor of love for Animal Control Officer Rustine Lendermon. With the help of many groups and individuals, the shelter is receiving a few much-needed upgrades.

The shelter is located in what was a city maintenance barn just before the bridge on S. Hwy. 163. While the structure was good enough to house dogs and cats picked up by animal control, it was a bare bones building needing lots of updates. The improvements were much-needed, but they would cost money that the city couldn’t spare.

Last week, a crew of Mitchell County inmates got busy putting up a fence around the facility. Blaine Lemons and Matt Syler donated pipe, and Mark Rudd and Albert Piña donated cement and some chain link for the project.

Corrugated tin was put up over old, rotting plywood on what was once windows in an effort to minimize wind blowing through the building. Paws Angels & Outlaws, a non-profit group that helps the shelter, is having a decal made for the door of the building to identify it as the shelter.

Lendermon was excited to report that insulation is being donated to the shelter by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Wallace/Ware Complex Warden Linda Gonzales visited the animal shelter last week to let Lendermon know the insulation would be on its way soon.

Dr. Holt at Sierra Animal Clinic in Big Spring recently donated three cases of top-of-the-line flea and tick medication valued at about $3,000. Colorado Feed & Seed, owned by the Hobacks, also recently donated an entire pallet of dog food.

Volunteer Brandie Allen built a large cage-type house with perches for the cats that are taken in by the shelter. As of last week, there were two cats that need homes.

Dr. Bud Aldridge, a veterinarian from Sweetwater, gave the local shelter a set of small kennels, which has already come in handy. A litter of nine puppies was dumped out on FM 1983 in the county. Lendermon said she thinks they’re probably lab mixes, and they need homes.

Thanks to help from the media and Paws Angels & Outlaws, rehoming has been pretty successful. The group helps with adoption events and coordinates donations for the shelter. Annual dues are only $20 per year, and all dues are used to benefit the shelter.

Anyone interested in joining the group can do so by contacting Mark Rudd at PR Creative Media Solutions next to Bigg’s Pizza.

Lendermon reminded pet owners that the new 2017 tags are in and it’s time to re-register your animals. Registration can be done at the police department on 3rd Street.

One of the biggest needs at the shelter these days is volunteers. Lendermon cleans cages and feeds the animals seven days a week, unless Allen relieves her on the weekends. More volunteers are needed to come in and help with the animals.

“It was a dream of mine for a long time,” Lendermon said in talking about the creation of the shelter.

“It’s really good but really tiring,” she said of the never-ending work. All help will be appreciated, and if you’re looking for your new best friend, the place to start is the Colorado City Animal Shelter.