Wrecks cause property damage

A couple of wrecks in the past few days have caused minor injuries and plenty of property damage. On Monday afternoon, Lisa Ladd Hollingsworth’s vehicle ended up on its side on CR 143 northeast of Colorado City, and an 18-wheeler caused a lot of property damage at the home of Dorothy Watkins on the curve just outside of the city limits on Hwy. 163 on Sunday.

Hollingsworth was traveling west on CR 143 northeast of Colorado City Monday afternoon when she realized she was on the wrong road. The 25-year-old Loraine resident said she slowed down and was preparing to turn around when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up flipping it off the south side of the county road.

A few citizens that travel the road regularly were on scene and complaining about the condition of the road and it being a dangerous road to travel. While the county road is smooth, it is built up and has steep shoulders. It is covered with caliche, and Hollingsworth said it was slick.

“They need to do something about that road,” Hollingsworth said. “I will never go down that road again.”

According to Hollingsworth, she made an attempt to slow down and move to the side of the road. It was at this time she felt her steering wheel jerk and she overcorrected. The overcorrection resulted in her leaving the roadway and flipping her white SUV.

Mitchell County EMS personnel examined Hollingsworth on scene and released her. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hollingsworth reported being bruised and sore but with no major injuries.

The accident occurred between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Monday, January 16th. Hollingsworth is the daughter of John and Lanette Ladd.

On Sunday, an 18-wheeler traveling south on Hwy. 163 in the rainy weather didn’t manage to make the curve near the Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church just outside the city limits. What resulted was the truck plowing through the yard of Dorothy Watkins.

Sheriff Patrick Toombs said that the 18-wheeler took out an electrical pole in Watkins’ yard which caused a power blink for some. Watkins reported being without electricity from 2 p.m. until midnight. Oncor was called in, the pole was replaced and power was restored.

The truck took out a fence that had pipes set in concrete, took out trees and caused lots of damage to the property. The driver of the truck was Carl Fincher of Huntsville.

In a case like this one, if the owner of the property has home owners’ insurance, the insurance company would file a claim against the trucking company to recoup the cost of the damages and replacing the fence. If there’s no home owners’ insurance, the responsibility falls to the owner.