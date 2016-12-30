Sailor home for a visit

Colorado High grad Sarah Campos was back in town to visit her mom and other family members, much like young people her age often do over the holidays. But, Campos’ job is definitely not like that of most 24-year-old women.

GSM2 (SW) Campos is serving her country as a member of the United States Navy, and she’s spent the last seven-plus months aboard a destroyer in the ocean in the Middle East. As of Tuesday, she’s in Colorado City visiting her mom, Elia Aguilar, and brother, Albert Campos Jr., as well as her daughter, Natalia. She’ll report back to Newport, Florida, where she’s stationed, on January 13th.

For Campos, the hardest part of being in the Navy has been the time she has to spend away from her daughter. Though she’s become accustomed to it over the last five and a half years, having to say goodbye to the people she loves never gets easier.

But when you hear the lift of her voice as she talks about her time on board, you can tell that Campos loves her job. She said this last deployment is the second in her Naval career.

She went to boot camp one month after graduating from CHS in 2011, and she’s been all around the world ever since. She’s visited Hawaii, Guam, Italy, Samoa, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Bahrain and many other places.

When asked if she had endured any events that were scary, Campos chuckled and said that the things often considered “scary” are the things that get her adrenaline pumping. She said that the deployment to the Middle East brought them face to face with terrorists.

Many may have heard in the news about a ship being repeatedly shot by missiles. Campos was aboard the ship that relieved the one being shot. She said the most intense experience for her came one early morning as she was “on watch” at 4 a.m.

Campos’ ship lost all power and went completely dark. She said many missiles had been targeted at them in the days prior, and if any had been aimed their way when the ship lost power, it could have been devastating.

The destroyer was without power for almost an hour. Campos is an engineer and she’s in charge of the engines and generators aboard the ship.

“It was probably the most intense hour I’ve experienced,” she said.

Though it will be hard for Campos to wish her family farewell again, the citizens in Colorado City will be proud to see one of their finest go back to serve the country.

Campos is the daughter of Elia Aguilar of Colorado City and Albert Campos of Winters.