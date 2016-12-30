C-City teams win tourney

Boys & girls varsity

The Wolves and Lady Wolves varsity basketball teams traveled to Comfort for a tournament and brought home championship trophies! 

18-wheeler overturned

Noone injured

An 18-wheeler got too close to a guardrail on I-20 near Westbrook last week and the truck overturned, spilling lots of copper tubing onto the access road below.

New fence going up!

Along 10th Street...

Workers from Champion Creek Farms, LLC were seen putting up a sheet metal fence along 10th Street last week. The fence will form a barrier between the street and the pit from where dirt was taken to build the new CISD campus.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Cawthron retired from credit union
    When people in Colorado City think about the credit union, most people think about Pat Cawthron. After all, she’s been working there for nearly 30 years. That era came to an end recently, as Cawthron’s last day at the Big Spring Education Employees Federal Credit Union was Friday, December 30th, 2016.Cawthron’s career started 28 years ago in September of 1988. Georgie Carver was the manager at the...
  • thumbnail
    Lady Wolves win tourney in Comfort
    Colorado City’s varsity Lady Wolves basketball team traveled to Comfort over the weekend and won the championship at the Comfort Girls Basketball Tournament. Kaitlyn Kimball was named MVP of the tournament and Conley Niblett and Taylor Epperson were both named as All Tournament.The Lady Wolves faced Johnson City in the opening round of the tournament and beat them 39-22 to start off on the right f...
  • thumbnail
    Sailor home for a visit
    Colorado High grad Sarah Campos was back in town to visit her mom and other family members, much like young people her age often do over the holidays. But, Campos’ job is definitely not like that of most 24-year-old women. GSM2 (SW) Campos is serving her country as a member of the United States Navy, and she’s spent the last seven-plus months aboard a destroyer in the ocean in the Middle East. As ...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Sailor home for a visit

sailor campos visits homeColorado High grad Sarah Campos was back in town to visit her mom and other family members, much like young people her age often do over the holidays. But, Campos’ job is definitely not like that of most 24-year-old women.
GSM2 (SW) Campos is serving her country as a member of the United States Navy, and she’s spent the last seven-plus months aboard a destroyer in the ocean in the Middle East. As of Tuesday, she’s in Colorado City visiting her mom, Elia Aguilar, and brother, Albert Campos Jr., as well as her daughter, Natalia. She’ll report back to Newport, Florida, where she’s stationed, on January 13th.
For Campos, the hardest part of being in the Navy has been the time she has to spend away from her daughter. Though she’s become accustomed to it over the last five and a half years, having to say goodbye to the people she loves never gets easier.
But when you hear the lift of her voice as she talks about her time on board, you can tell that Campos loves her job. She said this last deployment is the second in her Naval career.
She went to boot camp one month after graduating from CHS in 2011, and she’s been all around the world ever since. She’s visited Hawaii, Guam, Italy, Samoa, South Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Bahrain and many other places.
When asked if she had endured any events that were scary, Campos chuckled and said that the things often considered “scary” are the things that get her adrenaline pumping. She said that the deployment to the Middle East brought them face to face with terrorists.
Many may have heard in the news about a ship being repeatedly shot by missiles. Campos was aboard the ship that relieved the one being shot. She said the most intense experience for her came one early morning as she was “on watch” at 4 a.m.
Campos’ ship lost all power and went completely dark. She said many missiles had been targeted at them in the days prior, and if any had been aimed their way when the ship lost power, it could have been devastating.
The destroyer was without power for almost an hour. Campos is an engineer and she’s in charge of the engines and generators aboard the ship.
“It was probably the most intense hour I’ve experienced,” she said.
Though it will be hard for Campos to wish her family farewell again, the citizens in Colorado City will be proud to see one of their finest go back to serve the country.
Campos is the daughter of Elia Aguilar of Colorado City and Albert Campos of Winters.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map