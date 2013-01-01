 

Reason for the Season!

Jesus Christ is Born!

Joy to the World the Lord has come!

Showing Christmas spirit!

TDCJ employees serve

Prison employees cooked, served and delivered meals at the Wallace Senior Citizen Center this week. They performed the act of kindness to give back to the community.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Event helps animal charities
    Two organizations are doing their part to rescue unwanted dogs and find them homes, the Colorado City Animal Shelter and Second Chance Dog Rescue in Snyder. There are also organizations, businesses and individuals that help support the cause, as well.Recently, business owners Becky Corbell of Whiskers & Wags and Amber Mathew of Marvelous Mutt Boarding Bathing & Grooming joined forces and c...
  • thumbnail
    Cupcake Bosses!
    The Colorado High School culinary arts class held a cupcake contest and entries were judged on creativity. Winners were: (l-r) Alyssa Molina, 1st place; Anna Guajardo, 2nd place; and Tamren Pierce, 3rd place. Photo courtesy of Judy Merrell.
  • thumbnail
    Officer resigns after arrest
    According to the Colorado City Police Chief Luis Aguilar, reserve police officer Enis “Lee” Ortiz was arrested last week. The officer, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, has resigned his position with the local department.Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday, December 20th, in Lubbock and faces a DWI charge. Aguilar said that Ortiz resigned from his position and his resignation was accepted. Ort...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Officer resigns after arrest

officer ortizAccording to the Colorado City Police Chief Luis Aguilar, reserve police officer Enis “Lee” Ortiz was arrested last week. The officer, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, has resigned his position with the local department.
Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday, December 20th, in Lubbock and faces a DWI charge. Aguilar said that Ortiz resigned from his position and his resignation was accepted.
Ortiz had worked part-time for the CCPD since April of 2014. The former officer has 19 years of experience in law enforcement and worked as a deputy with the Garza county Sheriff’s Office, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office and as an officer for the Snyder Police Department.
The bond for Ortiz was set at $3,500 and he was released after posting bail.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map