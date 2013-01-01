Officer resigns after arrest

According to the Colorado City Police Chief Luis Aguilar, reserve police officer Enis “Lee” Ortiz was arrested last week. The officer, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, has resigned his position with the local department.

Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday, December 20th, in Lubbock and faces a DWI charge. Aguilar said that Ortiz resigned from his position and his resignation was accepted.

Ortiz had worked part-time for the CCPD since April of 2014. The former officer has 19 years of experience in law enforcement and worked as a deputy with the Garza county Sheriff’s Office, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office and as an officer for the Snyder Police Department.

The bond for Ortiz was set at $3,500 and he was released after posting bail.