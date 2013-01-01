Christmas festivities postponed

Christmas festivities in Westbrook have been postponed due to the extremely cold weather that is moving into the area this week. The parade and activities in Memory Park have been rescheduled for Thursday, December 15th.

Everything is still set to be held. Only the date has been changed. Originally planned to be held this week, organizers decided to wait an extra week after seeing the forecasted arctic cold front set to make its way into the area mid-week.

Just like in years past, Westbrook ISD is in charge of the parade, as in year’s past. Anyone wishing to participate should contact the school. It will be a lighted parade again this year, and it is set to begin about 6 p.m. The parade’s theme is Christmas Movies.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade is welcome to do so. For more information on how to join in the fun, call the school at 644-3131.

Immediately following the parade, Santa will make his way to Memory Park, take his seat and listen to all the Christmas wishes from little girls and boys attending. Photos with Santa will made again this year, thanks to the City of Westbrook. There will also be cookies and hot chocolate for all.

For more information, contact Westbrook City Hall by calling 644-3131.