All-Region Band!

Five CHS students make it!

Five CHS Band students tried out against 650 other musicians and made the all-region band. 

Reason for the Season!

Jesus Christ is Born!

Joy to the World the Lord has come!

Showing Christmas spirit!

TDCJ employees serve

Prison employees cooked, served and delivered meals at the Wallace Senior Citizen Center this week. They performed the act of kindness to give back to the community.

Local News

Read about local stories.

School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Sports

Catch all the action.

    Williams describes wow moments to Lions
    Daryl Williams is the principal at Wallace Accelerated High School. With careers that have ranged from education to body guard, he has many stories to tell and that’s just what he did at the weekly meeting of the Colorado City Lions Club last Friday.Williams, who lives in Abilene, commutes to Colorado City to work as principal of WAHS. He typically drives to Sweetwater where he catches the bus wit...
    CHS alum speaks to students
    CHS ALUMNI SPEAKER -- Nicole (Neff) Singleton, graduate of Colorado High School, spoke to CHS students and faculty about distracted driving and shared her personal experiences about an accident she had had several years ago. She also talked about her career as a personal financial consultant. FCCLA members, Anessa Hulme and Muranda Garcia, has provide information and programs on distracted driving...
    Smith is all-tournament
    Basketball season is underway and the Loraine Bulldogs are back on the court. Last week, the boys lost a close one to Moran and competed in the Oak Creek Basketball Tournament.On Tuesday, November 29th, the Loraine varsity boys team took on Moran at home, dropping a close one 54-51. Loraine took the early lead, jumping out front 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. A big rally by Moran in the sec...
Latest News

Christmas festivities postponed

riley with pink treeChristmas festivities in Westbrook have been postponed due to the extremely cold weather that is moving into the area this week. The parade and activities in Memory Park have been rescheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Everything is still set to be held. Only the date has been changed. Originally planned to be held this week, organizers decided to wait an extra week after seeing the forecasted arctic cold front set to make its way into the area mid-week.
Just like in years past, Westbrook ISD is in charge of the parade, as in year’s past. Anyone wishing to participate should contact the school. It will be a lighted parade again this year, and it is set to begin about 6 p.m. The parade’s theme is Christmas Movies.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade is welcome to do so. For more information on how to join in the fun, call the school at 644-3131.
Immediately following the parade, Santa will make his way to Memory Park, take his seat and listen to all the Christmas wishes from little girls and boys attending. Photos with Santa will made again this year, thanks to the City of Westbrook. There will also be cookies and hot chocolate for all.
For more information, contact Westbrook City Hall by calling 644-3131.

