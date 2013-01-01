Book sale is a success

Friends of Mitchell Co. Library

The friends group held a book sale at the Railhead Trade Days this past weekend, and members say it was a success. All proceeds benefit the local library.

Lots of shoppers at Railhead!

The Railhead Bldg. was full of vendors and shoppers last weekend, as the fall show was a resounding success. Unique gift ideas filled the buildings, and food booths fed hungry consumers.

WISD wins design contest

Wildcat artwork to don snow plow

Westbrook elementary students designed artwork which was submitted to TxDOT for an art contest and won. Their design was judged the best out of several schools.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Senter named champion showman
    Ryland Senter, 10-year-old son of Robin and John Senter, was named Champion Showman in the 10-11 year old division during the Tusa Show Cattle Invitational Retreat and Showmanship Clinic. The two-day event was held in Cameron on November 17-19. Over 250 exhibitors and parents attended the event and participated in educational sessions of: Understanding Showmanship From a Judges Perspective; Leader...
  • thumbnail
    FCCLA students black out for the day
    According to FCCLA students at Colorado High, 19 people die every day from car crashes from distracted driving. Last week, those students participated in an event to bring awareness to their fellow students. On Thursday, November 17th, FCCLA students participated in a “Blackout Day Activity”. They wore all black and had signs around their necks that said, “I could have been…”. These students sat i...
  • thumbnail
    Wolves named to all-district
    A number of Colorado City Wolves football players have been named to the All-District lists following a successful season that led them into the playoffs. Quarterback Tommy James was named Offensive MVP for his outstanding performances on the gridiron.Sophomore Markis Monroe was a first team selection at running back and also for his performance as outside linebacker. Another sophomore, Reid Harri...
  • thumbnail
    Barrows fundraiser is an example of caring community
    According to organizers of the Macey Barrows Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, the wonderful citizens of Mitchell County came through again to help out another family this weekend in a spectacular way. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had brought in $7,092.40 and counting. Whether donating, cooking, attending, bidding or eating, citizens made the benefit dinner a success. Everything was sponsored or ...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Barrows fundraiser is an example of caring community

police officers at barrows benefitAccording to organizers of the Macey Barrows Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, the wonderful citizens of Mitchell County came through again to help out another family this weekend in a spectacular way. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had brought in $7,092.40 and counting.
Whether donating, cooking, attending, bidding or eating, citizens made the benefit dinner a success. Everything was sponsored or donated, including the food, the auction prizes, and the venue, so that all proceeds could go directly to the Barrows family.
Several individuals and businesses put together prizes that were auctioned off following the dinner, including three university baskets. The First Baptist Church of Colorado City made the gym available which was the perfect venue for the event.
It seemed as if everyone had a hand in making the benefit a success, as even young school children got in on it. School officials had a program where students could donate $1 to the benefit. For their donation, they got to wear a cap all day at school. The program raised about $700 for the Barrows family.
Macey’s parents, Angela and James, have been humbled and blessed by the outpouring shown to them by the members of the community. 

"I don't think I can adequately express my appreciation. We're proud to be a part of this community," Macey's dad James said.

Macey was recently diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a cancerous tumor in her right eye.
Retinoblastoma is a rare form of cancer, but treatments are available. Unfortunately, the Barrows family has to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to receive those treatments. Because the tumor is sensitive to pressure, the trips for treatments have to be made by car.
Like one of the benefit’s organizers said, this is not something that going away anytime soon. The family will still need some help as they travel for treatments. Donations will continue to be taken, as a special account has been set up for Macey and her family at City National Bank. Anyone can contribute.
Everyone that had a hand in the benefit is appreciative of all those who helped and attended. It’s things like this that make Mitchell County an exceptional place to live.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map