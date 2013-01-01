Barrows fundraiser is an example of caring community

According to organizers of the Macey Barrows Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, the wonderful citizens of Mitchell County came through again to help out another family this weekend in a spectacular way. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had brought in $7,092.40 and counting.

Whether donating, cooking, attending, bidding or eating, citizens made the benefit dinner a success. Everything was sponsored or donated, including the food, the auction prizes, and the venue, so that all proceeds could go directly to the Barrows family.

Several individuals and businesses put together prizes that were auctioned off following the dinner, including three university baskets. The First Baptist Church of Colorado City made the gym available which was the perfect venue for the event.

It seemed as if everyone had a hand in making the benefit a success, as even young school children got in on it. School officials had a program where students could donate $1 to the benefit. For their donation, they got to wear a cap all day at school. The program raised about $700 for the Barrows family.

Macey’s parents, Angela and James, have been humbled and blessed by the outpouring shown to them by the members of the community.

"I don't think I can adequately express my appreciation. We're proud to be a part of this community," Macey's dad James said.

Macey was recently diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a cancerous tumor in her right eye.

Retinoblastoma is a rare form of cancer, but treatments are available. Unfortunately, the Barrows family has to travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to receive those treatments. Because the tumor is sensitive to pressure, the trips for treatments have to be made by car.

Like one of the benefit’s organizers said, this is not something that going away anytime soon. The family will still need some help as they travel for treatments. Donations will continue to be taken, as a special account has been set up for Macey and her family at City National Bank. Anyone can contribute.

Everyone that had a hand in the benefit is appreciative of all those who helped and attended. It’s things like this that make Mitchell County an exceptional place to live.