Colorado ISD sells campuses

The Colorado ISD Board of Trustees has now accomplished a feat that many said would never happen. The board approved bids by Brenda Hammond to purchase the Kelley and Hutchinson campuses and all that’s on the property during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Hammond, who is an employee of the school district, turned in bids for Kelley, Hutchinson and the land and tennis court north of the former middle school campus. The board accepted all three bids. Kelley was sold for $35,000, Hutchinson went for $25,000 and the tennis court property bid was $5,000.

CISD Superintendent Reggy Spencer said that he has contacted attorney Ty Wood who will be advising CISD on the sale which will be treated like a tax sale property. Hammond is buying the properties “as is” and can take over ownership as of December 1st, with the provision that the man who bought the portable buildings has until January 15th to get them moved.

Board member John Martinez asked if plans for the buildings were known, and Spencer said that Hammond has expressed her intention to turn at least one of the properties into an event center. When the sale is completed, the properties will go onto the tax rolls.

“I think it’s a win for all taxing entities when somebody buys (properties like this),” Spencer said.

In other business, the board considered renegotiating a contract between CISD and the Wallace Senior Citizens group. As the contract stands now, the senior citizens are contracted to pay 1/3 of the electricity, 1/3 of the gas and ½ of the water bill at the facility.

This agreement has worked out well throughout the years when the center was located in the old D.W. Wallace School. However, the newer, bigger facility at the former middle school campus brings in much larger bills. The seniors have been in the new center for two months but haven’t been charged for utilities so far.

Knowing that funding for the center is limited, Spencer brought the contract before the board to see if an arrangement could be made to better benefit the group. A final decision was made to offer the group four choices: keep the contract as is, knowing that utility costs would probably double; agree to a new contract where the group would pay a flat $1,100 per month to cover their part of the utilities; have a new meter installed at the cost of the group; or look into taking over the old Wallace facility and moving back.

Spencer agreed to meet with a representative of the group and bring an answer back to the board.

The school board also heard an audit report by Michael Hamby of Merritt, McLane and Hamby. The news was all good, as the district received a clean, unqualified opinion.

Hamby told the board that this year’s audit could have been a nightmare for the firm, as there are special requirements for an audit when spending bond money. He went on to say that the audit went quite smoothly thanks to the organization and competent work of the school’s business office.

One of the first items pointed out to the board was the fact that the district’s cash position is about 10 to 1, much better than the 3 to 1 or 2 to 1 ratio most district’s hope for. The district added about $882,000 to the general fund last year, and their total fund balance at the time of the audit was $8,407,374.

Hamby said that many aspects of compliance in transactions were tested, and no non-compliance was found.

“That’s good. We haven’t had anything there previously either,” Hamby said, pointing out the competency of the business office staff past and present.

“Overall it was a really good report,” he said.