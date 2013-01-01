Casino Night is a hit!

Fun fundraiser!

Casino Night raised over $4,000 for the hospital's charitable foundation, and those attending enjoyed a night out at the gaming tables raising money for a good cause.

It's ginning time again!

First modules are on the yard

Andrew Sauer and Brodie Harris turned in the first module of the year to Producer's Co-Op from a 47-acre dryland field that produced two modules. 

Busy day planned at state park

Saturday, October 29th

From kayaking to campfires to wildlife tracking, the Lake Colorado City State Park has it all for everyone in the family on Saturday. Call the park to reserve your spot.

School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Sports

Catch all the action.

    Wood explains renovations to Lions
    Amie and Ty Wood enjoy performing historic renovations, and they are working on what’s known as the saloon building located on 2nd Street across from the Colorado City Civic Center. Wood came to the club’s weekly meeting to talk about renovating one of the older buildings still standing.Wood said it all started when she and Ty saw that the city was taking bids to sell the historic saloon building....
    Kelley to hold festival at Railhead
    While no students attend Kelley Elementary School anymore, the Kelley Fall Festival still reigns supreme when it comes to Halloween fun in Colorado City. The annual event is set to be held this Thursday, October 27th, but the venue has changed.The Kelley Fall Festival will be held at the Railhead Building downtown, located on the corner of Elm and 1st Street. The action will kick off at 5 p.m., an...
    Lady Wolves headed to the playoffs!
    The Lady Wolves varsity volleyball team overcame Coahoma and Clyde last week but experienced their first district loss at the hands of Jim Ned. The last game of the regular season was held Tuesday night as the girls traveled to Coahoma to face the Lady Bulldogs.Coahoma came to Colorado City last week on October 15th, and the Lady Wolves whipped the Lady Dogs convincingly in three games, 25-11, 25-...

Latest News

Sample ballot for upcoming election

 

sample ballot 2sample ballot-1

