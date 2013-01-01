The Colorado City Volunteer Fire Department is the recipient of a $200,000 grant from Texas Forest Service. The money will be used to buy a new brush truck, and the fire department will be on the hook for $20,000.
Wanna win a Gator?!
Chamber holding a raffle
The Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for a John Deere Gator that will be raffled off during the Hunters Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 4th. Contact any board member to get your ticket.
Making his move...
Pucker up!
TDCJ employees voted for Major Robert Gutierrez to kiss a pig, and that's just what he did! The fundraiser is part of the SECC program that raises funds for Christmas in Action and an officer foundation.
The annual Hunters Appreciation Dinner is fast approaching, and a tickets are on sale now for a John Deere 560 Gator! The dinner will be held Friday, November 4th at the Railhead Building at 6 p.m., and that’s when the Gator will go to the winner’s home.The Colorado City Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the drawing, and tickets are $20 each or six for $100. Chamber Manager Amanda Jo Ritchey ...
National 4-H Week was October 3rd through the 8th, and Mitchell County 4-H members filled the week with many activities. Community service was a large part of what members did to celebrate the national recognition of 4-H.To start off the week, members signed the 4-H Week Proclamation with County Judge Ray Mayo on Monday. Afterwards, they assembled 81 ER Hospitality Kits to donate to the Mitchell C...
Jim Ned came to town last week on Tuesday night and made the Lady Wolves work hard to stay undefeated in district. But that’s just what the Lady Wolves did, as they beat Jim Ned in four games.Game 1 saw the Lady Wolves on top of their game, as they put the Lady Indians away 25-17. Makaylah Rivera is credited with amassing four kills in the game, while Kaitlyn Kimball and Taylor Epperson each got t...