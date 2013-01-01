Jim Ned came to town last week on Tuesday night and made the Lady Wolves work hard to stay undefeated in district. But that’s just what the Lady Wolves did, as they beat Jim Ned in four games.Game 1 saw the Lady Wolves on top of their game, as they put the Lady Indians away 25-17. Makaylah Rivera is credited with amassing four kills in the game, while Kaitlyn Kimball and Taylor Epperson each got t...