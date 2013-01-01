Toombs named teacher of year

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) has named Lorianne Toombs as the Region 14 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a 3rd grade teacher at Colorado Elementary School.

Toombs certainly is a living example of much of the criteria it takes to be nominated for the award. She was nominated by Assistant Superintendent Denise Farmer who was serving as the principal of Hutchinson Elementary when she nominated Toombs last year.

When asked why Mrs. Toombs, Farmer had no trouble pinning the answer down.

“I nominated her because she loves children and you can see that every day by the way she teaches them. She’s amazing in the classroom,” Farmer said.

The assistant superintendent said that parents who have had Toombs as a teacher of their children understand that she goes above and beyond what the school district requires of a teacher. It’s clear to those who know her that she will do whatever needs to be done to create a culture of success among her students.

Farmer said that she nominated Toombs, but Toombs had to do the hard work of completing the nomination form. The secondary teacher receiving the same honor is Kathy Witt from Sweetwater High School.

Toombs was humble in accepting the award. “I was extremely honored by the award, but a huge thank you goes to all the teachers who have mentored and helped me grow as a teacher, and to the administrators I have been blessed to work under,” she said.

“I feel very fortunate to get to do what I love every day,” Toombs said Tuesday.

The elementary educator said that one of the best things about getting the award was the opportunity to meet Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath. She said he took the time to visit with the group of teachers nominated for the award and listened to their concerns and ideas.