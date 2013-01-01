42 teams compete in cook-off

The 21st Annual World Championship Boer Goat Cook-Off was held in Ruddick Park over the weekend, and the event was a success, raising thousands of dollars for the Colorado City Volunteer Fire Department. A total of 42 teams competed for bragging rights as the best goat cooks in the area.

A new event was added this year, as team competed in the first-ever washer tournament in the cook-off. Winners of the tourney were awarded gold and silver washer trophies, along with bragging rights as the cook-off’s best washer pitchers.

Proceeds from the cook-off are used throughout the department to help pay for training, equipment and scholarship presented to Mitchell County graduating seniors.

Results of the cook-off follow.

GOAT

1st – Ron Burgandy team

2nd – Messy Cookers

3rd – Boss Man BBQ

4th – Critter Gitters

5th – Flying A BBQ

6th – Kickin’ Ash

7th – Davis Welding

8th – Monte Clark

9th – Beer & Bones

10th – Buford Rebels

CAMP AWARDS

Best of Show – Got Wood?

Friendliest Camp – Kickin’ Ash

Classiest Camp – Team Jalapeño

TDCJ Award – Messy Cookers

Fireman Award – Dustin Cox

WASHER WINNERS

1st - Bobby Egan/Hugo Torres

2nd – Misty Rich/Richard Neu

BRISKET

1st – Tim & Barbara Oden

2nd – Auto Glass/Brad Raff

3rd – Buford Rebels

BEANS

1st – Mex Tex Outlaws

2nd – Flying A BBQ

3rd – Davis Welding

RIBS

1st – Messy Cookers

2nd – Boss Man BBQ

3rd – PJ’s Wrecker

DESSERTS

1st – PJ’s Wrecker

2nd – Triple Smokin’ Trouble

3rd – Craighead Boys