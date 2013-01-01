42 teams compete in cook-off
The 21st Annual World Championship Boer Goat Cook-Off was held in Ruddick Park over the weekend, and the event was a success, raising thousands of dollars for the Colorado City Volunteer Fire Department. A total of 42 teams competed for bragging rights as the best goat cooks in the area.
A new event was added this year, as team competed in the first-ever washer tournament in the cook-off. Winners of the tourney were awarded gold and silver washer trophies, along with bragging rights as the cook-off’s best washer pitchers.
Proceeds from the cook-off are used throughout the department to help pay for training, equipment and scholarship presented to Mitchell County graduating seniors.
Results of the cook-off follow.
GOAT
1st – Ron Burgandy team
2nd – Messy Cookers
3rd – Boss Man BBQ
4th – Critter Gitters
5th – Flying A BBQ
6th – Kickin’ Ash
7th – Davis Welding
8th – Monte Clark
9th – Beer & Bones
10th – Buford Rebels
CAMP AWARDS
Best of Show – Got Wood?
Friendliest Camp – Kickin’ Ash
Classiest Camp – Team Jalapeño
TDCJ Award – Messy Cookers
Fireman Award – Dustin Cox
WASHER WINNERS
1st - Bobby Egan/Hugo Torres
2nd – Misty Rich/Richard Neu
BRISKET
1st – Tim & Barbara Oden
2nd – Auto Glass/Brad Raff
3rd – Buford Rebels
BEANS
1st – Mex Tex Outlaws
2nd – Flying A BBQ
3rd – Davis Welding
RIBS
1st – Messy Cookers
2nd – Boss Man BBQ
3rd – PJ’s Wrecker
DESSERTS
1st – PJ’s Wrecker
2nd – Triple Smokin’ Trouble
3rd – Craighead Boys