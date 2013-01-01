Cook-off hosts 42 teams

21st Annual World Championship Boer Goat Cook-off

Ruddick Park was packed over the weekend, as 42 teams vied for prize money and bragging rights for cooking the best goat. Proceeds benefitted the CCVFD.

Unashamed to worship!

Bring Your Bible to School Day

A group of CHS students participated in BYBTSD, meeting at the flagpole for Christian worship before school last week. Bibles were donated by a church and two individuals.

Going to the patch...

the pumpkin patch!

It was a cute sight in downtown Colorado City last week as the Mothers' Day Out students and teachers took a short walk to the Railhead Pumpkin Patch.

Local News

Read about local stories.

School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Sports

Catch all the action.

    CHS student take their Bibles to school
    A group of Colorado High students participated in the national initiative of Bring Your Bible to School Day on Thursday, October 6th. Students brought their Bibles and gathered around the flagpole before school to pray and worship together.Caleb Chaney, one of the organizers of the gathering, was pleased with the number of students participating. He and others have been meeting as a group for pray...
    Students see distracted driving results
    Students at CHS may have been surprised to see a car sitting in the commons area right inside the doors of Colorado High last week. The vehicle was outfitted with a virtual headset and more to simulate distracted driving, and all had the opportunity to try it out.PEER Awareness partnered with State Farm Insurance to bring the distracted driving simulator to Colorado City. Students got inside the c...
    Lady Wolves remain unbeaten in district
    The Colorado City Lady Wolves traveled to Coahoma on Monday, October 4th and beat the Lady Bulldogs in three games, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-11. Then, on Saturday, the girls went to Clyde and beat another set of Lady Bulldogs, 27-25, 25-21 and 25-20Makaylah Rivera racked up the kills in game one in Coahoma with four kills to her credit. Taylor Epperson added two of her own and also got one ace during t...
    42 teams compete in cook-off
    The 21st Annual World Championship Boer Goat Cook-Off was held in Ruddick Park over the weekend, and the event was a success, raising thousands of dollars for the Colorado City Volunteer Fire Department. A total of 42 teams competed for bragging rights as the best goat cooks in the area.A new event was added this year, as team competed in the first-ever washer tournament in the cook-off. Winners o...

42 teams compete in cook-off

1st goatThe 21st Annual World Championship Boer Goat Cook-Off was held in Ruddick Park over the weekend, and the event was a success, raising thousands of dollars for the Colorado City Volunteer Fire Department. A total of 42 teams competed for bragging rights as the best goat cooks in the area.
A new event was added this year, as team competed in the first-ever washer tournament in the cook-off. Winners of the tourney were awarded gold and silver washer trophies, along with bragging rights as the cook-off’s best washer pitchers.
Proceeds from the cook-off are used throughout the department to help pay for training, equipment and scholarship presented to Mitchell County graduating seniors.
Results of the cook-off follow.
GOAT
1st – Ron Burgandy team
2nd – Messy Cookers
3rd – Boss Man BBQ
4th – Critter Gitters
5th – Flying A BBQ
6th – Kickin’ Ash
7th – Davis Welding
8th – Monte Clark
9th – Beer & Bones
10th – Buford Rebels
CAMP AWARDS
Best of Show – Got Wood?
Friendliest Camp – Kickin’ Ash
Classiest Camp – Team Jalapeño
TDCJ Award – Messy Cookers
Fireman Award – Dustin Cox
WASHER WINNERS
1st - Bobby Egan/Hugo Torres
2nd – Misty Rich/Richard Neu
BRISKET
1st – Tim & Barbara Oden
2nd – Auto Glass/Brad Raff
3rd – Buford Rebels
BEANS
1st – Mex Tex Outlaws
2nd – Flying A BBQ
3rd – Davis Welding
RIBS
1st – Messy Cookers
2nd – Boss Man BBQ
3rd – PJ’s Wrecker
DESSERTS
1st – PJ’s Wrecker
2nd – Triple Smokin’ Trouble
3rd – Craighead Boys

