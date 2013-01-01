Boer Goat Cook-Off this weekend

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Carlock, 40 of the 45 spots available at this year’s boer goat cook-off have been filled. So, anyone who would like to give cooking goat a try better get down to the fire station to pick up an entry form, get it filled out and pay those entry fees in a hurry. There are only five spots left!

The 21st Annual Boer Goat Cook-Off is set to be held in Ruddick Park on Friday and Saturday, October 7th and 8th, and judges are needed for the event. If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of goat, this is your chance. Anyone interested in judging should meet in the pavilion near the City Pool at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cost to enter the goat cooking division is $175 per team. Jackpot contests of beans, brisket, ribs and desserts will also be held, and cost is $20 per entry. Cooks can enter the jackpot contests as many times as they like.

Prize amounts and sponsors have changed a little recently, so Carlock updated the information this week. The team that cooks the best goat will receive $1,500 in prize money, sponsored by Lowe’s Market and belt buckles, sponsored by Wood’s Boots.

Prize money for the 2nd place team will be $700, sponsored by PJ’s Wrecker, and Corner Drug is sponsoring the 3rd place prize of $250. Teams placing 4th and 5th will be $120 each, with those prizes sponsored by Kody Wood of Seibold Real Estate and Sterling Burleson, attorney at law.

A dance, with music by Back Roads 208, will follow in the east pavilion after all winners are announced.

Sponsors for the band are Producer’s Co-Op, Strain Ranch, Big Country Auto, Ty Wood, PSI, Gas ‘n’ Grub, Colorado Feed & Seed, Mitchell County Vet Clinic and City National Bank.

Several plaques will be awarded during the announcement of the winners, sponsored by FirstBank & Trust and Higginbortham-Bartlett. Others contributing to the cook-off are: B&B, Got2Go Solutions, Champion Septic, KVMC/KAUM, Colorado City Record, City of Colorado City and Mitchell County.

Goat cooks can begin checking in on Friday October 7th from noon until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., anyone on the waiting list will be called to take vacant spots and deposits will be forfeited. Saturday morning will start with a cooks’ meeting at 8 a.m.

Turn-in times begin with Jackpot Beans at 11 a.m. and pork ribs at noon. Brisket entries will be due at 1 p.m. and desserts should be turned in at 2 p.m. The TDCJ and fire department teams will turn in their boer goat entries at 3 p.m. and all other goat entries will be due at 3:30 p.m.

All teams will gather at the east pavilion for the auction and announcement of winners. All auction proceeds must be paid before winners are announced at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Everybody is invited to come on out to Ruddick Park and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the cook-off. You may even get a taste of some good food and cold beverages. See you at the park!