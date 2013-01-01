National 4-H Week!

Mitchell County Proclamation

County Judge Ray Mayo signed a proclamation Monday afternoon declaring National 4-H Week in Mitchell County. 4-H members will spend the week doing community service.

Runnin' for Punkins!

Pumpkin 5K held Saturday

A good group of runners ran in the Pumpkin 5K on Saturday. Pick up a copy of this week's paper to get a look at the winners.

Pet Blessing

All Saints Episcopal Church

Rev. Jared Houze performed a pet blessing ceremony at All Saints Episcopal Church on Saturday. Several people showed up with their animals to participate.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Mathis is October's featured artist
    Former CISD art teacher Linda Mathis is this month’s West Texas Art Guild’s (WTAG) featured artist for October. Some of her artwork, from drawings to photos to paintings, are available for viewing or purchasing in the lobby of FirstBank & Trust.As a child, Mathis enjoyed crafts and making all sorts of things by hand. She enjoyed assembling and painting model cars and also painting the Paint by...
  • thumbnail
    Lee appointed to Conaway's youth council
    A Colorado High School student has been named to a Congressional Youth Advisory Council (CYAC) for the first time in the history of the school. Selvy Lee, a senior at CHS, will be working alongside other youths with U.S. Representative Mike Conaway and representing his school and the community.The Congressional Youth Advisory Council to Conaway offers high school students the opportunity to learn ...
  • thumbnail
    Dogs vs. Cats on Friday
    It’s the annual cat and dog battle Friday night, as Westbrook hosts cross-county rival Loraine.The Bulldogs are coming off a high-scoring game last week, as they defeated Klondike 66-22. The Wildcats also had a high-scoring game, as they beat Dawson 60-8.Both teams are off to a good start. Westbrook is 4-1, while the Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 for the season.Loraine will have an open date next wee...
  • thumbnail
    Boer Goat Cook-Off this weekend
    According to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Carlock, 40 of the 45 spots available at this year’s boer goat cook-off have been filled. So, anyone who would like to give cooking goat a try better get down to the fire station to pick up an entry form, get it filled out and pay those entry fees in a hurry. There are only five spots left!The 21st Annual Boer Goat Cook-Off is set to be held in Ruddick Park on...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Boer Goat Cook-Off this weekend

classiest campAccording to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Carlock, 40 of the 45 spots available at this year’s boer goat cook-off have been filled. So, anyone who would like to give cooking goat a try better get down to the fire station to pick up an entry form, get it filled out and pay those entry fees in a hurry. There are only five spots left!
The 21st Annual Boer Goat Cook-Off is set to be held in Ruddick Park on Friday and Saturday, October 7th and 8th, and judges are needed for the event. If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of goat, this is your chance. Anyone interested in judging should meet in the pavilion near the City Pool at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Cost to enter the goat cooking division is $175 per team. Jackpot contests of beans, brisket, ribs and desserts will also be held, and cost is $20 per entry. Cooks can enter the jackpot contests as many times as they like.
Prize amounts and sponsors have changed a little recently, so Carlock updated the information this week. The team that cooks the best goat will receive $1,500 in prize money, sponsored by Lowe’s Market and belt buckles, sponsored by Wood’s Boots.
Prize money for the 2nd place team will be $700, sponsored by PJ’s Wrecker, and Corner Drug is sponsoring the 3rd place prize of $250. Teams placing 4th and 5th will be $120 each, with those prizes sponsored by Kody Wood of Seibold Real Estate and Sterling Burleson, attorney at law.
A dance, with music by Back Roads 208, will follow in the east pavilion after all winners are announced.
Sponsors for the band are Producer’s Co-Op, Strain Ranch, Big Country Auto, Ty Wood, PSI, Gas ‘n’ Grub, Colorado Feed & Seed, Mitchell County Vet Clinic and City National Bank.
Several plaques will be awarded during the announcement of the winners, sponsored by FirstBank & Trust and Higginbortham-Bartlett. Others contributing to the cook-off are: B&B, Got2Go Solutions, Champion Septic, KVMC/KAUM, Colorado City Record, City of Colorado City and Mitchell County.
Goat cooks can begin checking in on Friday October 7th from noon until 7 p.m. After 7 p.m., anyone on the waiting list will be called to take vacant spots and deposits will be forfeited. Saturday morning will start with a cooks’ meeting at 8 a.m.
Turn-in times begin with Jackpot Beans at 11 a.m. and pork ribs at noon. Brisket entries will be due at 1 p.m. and desserts should be turned in at 2 p.m. The TDCJ and fire department teams will turn in their boer goat entries at 3 p.m. and all other goat entries will be due at 3:30 p.m.
All teams will gather at the east pavilion for the auction and announcement of winners. All auction proceeds must be paid before winners are announced at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Everybody is invited to come on out to Ruddick Park and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the cook-off. You may even get a taste of some good food and cold beverages. See you at the park!

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map