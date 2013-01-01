Senior citizens center moved

A lot has changed for the group of senior citizens who met regularly for meals, fun and fellowship at the Wallace Senior Citizens Center. There’s a new location, new meeting days and a bunch of new fun, and everyone is welcome to join them.

Board member and volunteer James Williams took the time to talk with the Record about some of the changes. The first thing Wallace seniors should know is that the gathering place has been moved. Thanks to the opening of the new CISD campus, senior citizens are now meeting in what once was the Colorado Middle School Cafeteria with an entrance on Chestnut Street.

The group began meeting in the new facility on Tuesday, September 13th. They are now open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week starting at 10 a.m. each day.

The new place is much larger and brighter than the old Wallace school, and with additional space comes additional opportunities for everyone. Williams said that everyone who has been coming to the new center has remarked about how much they enjoy the newer, better lighting.

Williams and the other board members are getting banners made to mark the location of the new center. There are a few stairs that lead to the main entrance, and a ramp is available just a little further down from the main entrance.

Citizens needing to use the ramp have to park in the school’s north parking lot and come through, but that may be changing as well. Williams said the board is hoping to get another ramp built so that it can be accessed at the parking area located closer to the cafeteria.

Since there is much more room than what the seniors had previously, space is available to have more activities. Williams said that senior citizens will soon be able to use the school’s library. Donations of books, especially novels of every genre, are being accepted.

Lupe Contreras has volunteered lead an arts and crafts sessions soon, and the floor of the cafeteria will be taped off to make a walking lane for seniors wanting to come in and get some exercise.

The group has a governing board made up of local volunteers. They are: Williams, Emma Hopper, Don Fox, Becky Hudgins, Billie Powell, Charles Dunn and A.W. Phillips.

The group still delivers many meals to people who can’t get out. In 2013, the Wallace Senior Nutrition Program provided 8,052 meals to seniors at the center and delivered 8,787 meals to those unable to leave their homes. Dunn and his crew of drivers are still at it, continuing to provide nutritious meals to those who are unable to cook for themselves.

They also have an angel who looks after them, Cherie Dockrey. Williams said Dockrey used a week of vacation time to help get everything moved into its new home and does innumerable things for those who attend. Sammy Contreras is one of the newer employees of the center, and he is the custodian, maintenance man and all around handyman.

To cook and serve each meal, it costs the center $5.88, and a donation of $6 per meal is suggested. All seniors are encouraged to come to the Wallace Center any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday for a meal served promptly at noon.

The governmental entities of Mitchell County and the City of Colorado City make monetary contributions. Colorado Independent School District continues to provide the central location for meal preparation and distribution, charging the program only a percentage of utilities and minor repairs.

The center relies heavily on donations from individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, groups, and a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture. With continuing donations, the center will keep providing nutritious meals, health screenings, entertainment, health information and fellowship to seniors in the county.

Williams said that the group is still helping those in need, and he urged all senior citizens needing help to call the center at 728-1089.