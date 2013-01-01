Citizens give input at TxDOT meeting

TxDOT representatives from various departments within the agency gathered at the parish hall of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Colorado City Tuesday evening for the purpose of holding a public meeting to get input from citizens living along the I-20 corridor in the Abilene District. There were TxDOT personnel from public relations, engineersing and the local maintenance office in attendance.

Within just an hour of beginning the meeting, approximately 20 people had been in to talk with the TxDOT reps about their concerns regarding the interstate. A computer was set up to give people the opportunity to take a nine-question survey as well.

Mary Belle Turner, Public Information Officer for the Abilene District, explained to citizens that the meeting was a first step in developing a 10-year plan for the district. There are 160 miles of Interstate 20 in the Abilene District, and meeting have been held along the highway from Baird to Big Spring.

Large maps were out on tables with markers, so that those attending could mark the areas of concern on the map. Engineers were present to talk specifics with citizens attending. Each map denoted the location of fatal accidents that had occurred on the interstate in this area in the last five years.

In 2014, average annual daily traffic on I-20 near Colorado City numbered around 16,000. That number is projected to increase to 24,400 by 2034. In Loraine, 2014 traffic averaged at about 16,150 vehicle traveling on I-20 per day. That number is also projected to increase to about 24,000 by 2034.

According to Turner, all input received from the meetings will be considered as the agency plans for future development. While the study is specific to I-20, representatives were interested in hearing all safety concerns from the public.

As the study progresses, specific areas for further study will be identified, such as environmental impacts.

“We want to work with the local public to make sure we are meeting their needs,” Turner said.

Anyone who was unable to make it to the meeting can still complete the survey to give their input. The short survey asks about categories of travel, reasons for using I-20, the frequency of travel, and areas of concern. It is a unanimous format and can be filled out by all residents who live in towns along I-20 in the Abilene District.

To access the study online, go to www.txdot.gov and search Abilene I-20. The study survey will appear in the search results.

According to the TxDOT website, Interstate 20 was designated in 1959 as part of the Interstate Highway System. It provides direct access to the energy sector west of Abilene and was designed to be re-designated as an evacuation route in an emergency.

The goals of the study aim to identify short-term and long-term needs along the corridor. Personnel will evaluate options to enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion and preserve the roadway itself. Future development goals include identifying ways to facilitate freight and alternative transportation more effectively.

Part of the goals of the study includes researching available methods of funding future improvements, along with prioritizing projects that can be implemented to update the corridor.