Noel still missing one year later

Tuesday, September 20th will be one year since the family of Sue Noel last saw her. She had attended a family gathering in Abilene and was returning home to Colorado City. Unfortunately, she never made it home and has been missing for nearly a year.

Noel left her daughter’s home on Sunday, September 20th after attending a family reunion. She was reported missing on September 23rd when it was learned that she had not shown up at her house to host her sister-in-law.

A Silver Alert was issued a couple of times over the next few months, and despite tips coming in from all over west Texas, Noel has not been found nor has the vehicle she was driving, a 2012 gold Chevrolet Equinox bearing the license plate number BU94545.

Soon after she went missing, cellphone records showed the woman traveled north on Hwy. 277, as her phone’s signal bounced off towers in the Stamford and Munday areas. Further records indicated that Noel actually arrived in Colorado City the day she left Abilene, but she never made it home.

Police records show that Noel was in Colorado City for three to three and a half hours on September 20, 2015. Noel attempted four phone calls after leaving Abilene, each last for only about 15 seconds. Cell records indicated that Noel left the area and traveled west, as towers in the Midland/Odessa area picked up a signal from her phone.

Noel had a diagnosed cognitive impairment that was being medicated. The family of Noel is still holding out hope that Sue will be found.