4-H Recruitment Party

Food, games, demonstrations...

Over 70 people turned out for the annual 4-H Recruitment Party Monday night. Archers gave demonstrations, kids played games and all were fed, as information about 4-H was presented.

Bulldogs win again

That makes 3!

The Loraine Bulldogs took on Paint Rock and shut out the Indians last week 47-0. This Friday, they travel to Southland with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

Health fair very successful!

Over 270 people visit MCHD

MCHD's Health, Wellness & Safety Fair drew about 275 people to the hospital last Saturday to see the interactive exhibits, pick up freebies at vendor tables, get flu shots and have free lab tests done.

Responsive Slideshow
e-Edition

The  edition of the Colorado Record is ready for viewing!

Modern Design
Local News

Read about local stories.

Responsive Slideshow
School Days

See what's happening in Colorado City, Loraine, and Westbrook schools.

noimage0Responsive Layout
School Days

News about what's going on in the 3 county school districts!

Responsive Layout
Sports

Catch all the action.

  • thumbnail
    Warren speaks to Lions
    Tim Warren, Luminant Plant Manager, was the guest speaker at the Colorado City Lions Club weekly meeting on Friday. He spoke to club members about the business of producing electricity. Warren is the plant manager for the Morgan Creek Power Plant at Lake Colorado City and one in Monahans. Warren told club members that ERCOT manages the electrical grid for this area of Texas, and last year’s peak e...
  • thumbnail
    Barnes recognized for support
    Nelson Barnes was recognized for his outstanding support of agricultural education in Texas, thanks to Colorado FFA students and their sponsors. Barnes taught an Electrical Technologies class through Western Texas College at Colorado High School for an hour a day during the 2015-16 school year.The award recognizes agricultural organizations, companies and individuals who have given outstanding sup...
  • thumbnail
    Christoval shut out the Wolves
    CHRISTOVAL – The Colorado City defense played at a championship level on Friday night in front of a large crowd at Jack Pardee Field, holding a potent Christoval Cougar offense to less than 250 total yards and forcing four turnovers.The C-City offense? Well, it never got off the bus and enabled Christoval to escape with a tough 10-0 victory in a non-district showdown.Just how tough were things for...
  • thumbnail
    Noel still missing one year later
    Tuesday, September 20th will be one year since the family of Sue Noel last saw her. She had attended a family gathering in Abilene and was returning home to Colorado City. Unfortunately, she never made it home and has been missing for nearly a year.Noel left her daughter’s home on Sunday, September 20th after attending a family reunion. She was reported missing on September 23rd when it was learne...

Latest News

Navigation Menu

Noel still missing one year later

noel picsTuesday, September 20th will be one year since the family of Sue Noel last saw her. She had attended a family gathering in Abilene and was returning home to Colorado City. Unfortunately, she never made it home and has been missing for nearly a year.
Noel left her daughter’s home on Sunday, September 20th after attending a family reunion. She was reported missing on September 23rd when it was learned that she had not shown up at her house to host her sister-in-law.
A Silver Alert was issued a couple of times over the next few months, and despite tips coming in from all over west Texas, Noel has not been found nor has the vehicle she was driving, a 2012 gold Chevrolet Equinox bearing the license plate number BU94545.
Soon after she went missing, cellphone records showed the woman traveled north on Hwy. 277, as her phone’s signal bounced off towers in the Stamford and Munday areas. Further records indicated that Noel actually arrived in Colorado City the day she left Abilene, but she never made it home.
Police records show that Noel was in Colorado City for three to three and a half hours on September 20, 2015. Noel attempted four phone calls after leaving Abilene, each last for only about 15 seconds. Cell records indicated that Noel left the area and traveled west, as towers in the Midland/Odessa area picked up a signal from her phone.
Noel had a diagnosed cognitive impairment that was being medicated. The family of Noel is still holding out hope that Sue will be found.

Articles Most Read

Obituaries

Contact Us


Colorado City Record

257 E. 2nd

Colorado City, Texas 79512

(325) 728 - 3413

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

map