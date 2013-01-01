Executive session rules defined

In a called meeting of the Mitchell County Commissioners Court Monday morning, the court was addressed by County Attorney Ty Wood in regards to policy and procedure relating to outside legal counsel.

Wood told the court he did not mind calling the county’s outside legal counsel, but felt it should be taken through County Judge Ray Mayo first. In addition, Wood made some suggestions regarding executive sessions for the purpose of economic development.

“One of the issues which Judge Mayo and I identified together was putting into place an actual policy and procedure, as far dealing with our outside counsel, especially dealing with essentially any kind of contracts which Mitchell County enters into,” Wood said to the court. “Basically, what we have going right now is we have Bickerstaff as outside counsel for us, but we do not have an actual policy in place that says that legally binding agreements should be reviewed by some counsel before they are entered into.”



Wood further explained that Mitchell County was in a situation where documents which the Commissioners Court had approved, but they had never been reviewed by an attorney previously. Wood told the court that along with the growth the county was experiencing came more scrutiny.

“We would like you guys to consider adopting a policy which said that before any agreement is entered into by the Commissioners Court, it will be reviewed either by the County Attorney’s office or by outside counsel,” he told the commissioners. “It is rare for something to slip through, but it happens and we would feel more comfortable that if before someone goes out there and signs an agreement, it needs to be reviewed by some legal counsel.”

Speaking in relation to economic development issues, Wood told the court he wanted Bickerstaff to review all the agreements as there might be a conflict of interest for him to review them personally.

“Another potential liability issue I see or something I think we can be doing better right now is that I think we should have agenda support,” he said. “Essentially, that is something I don’t feel we have done anything wrong, but one of the services Bickerstaff offers is for us to present the items we want to discuss, especially in executive session in advance. That would give these guys a chance to review what we are going to be discussing and offer their opinion on whether it is proper to discuss these items in executive session.”

Wood said this would allow legal counsel the opportunity to sign off on an agenda before it is ever discussed in executive session.

“My biggest concern with economic development is that we have always listed out our executive sessions as Executive Session: Economic Development,” he said. “When we go into those sessions, we want to protect business information and protect our competitive edge against other communities. That’s one of the benefits of doing that.”

Wood went on to explain the possible downsides of the agenda being less descriptive.

“I want to put this correctly. I think we need to be very aware that that particular exception to the Open Meetings law is limited in its scope,” he warned them. “There may be issues which may be discussed in executive session which would be better suited for another heading, such as acquisition of real estate. Or, there could even be issues that may be economic development, but would not qualify for that particular exemption.”

To clarify on the Open Meetings Act and how it applied to economic development and the Commissioners Court, Wood continued.

“The economic development exemption to the Open Meetings Act, basically what we can discuss for economic development in executive session, are our efforts to attract a business, incentives we are offering to that business and the financial information, along with the propriety information that we are getting from that business,” Wood said. “But, if we had a project the county itself was developing, like the desalination project, that’s something which is not necessarily an incentive we are offering to an outside party. It is economic development, but it is something we are going to be doing.”

In other business, the court approved the county’s payroll of $66,865.18

The court also approved a budget amendment, sending $500,000 to the Board of Economic Development designed for the “disbursement for support of the rapid, unforeseen economic growth” in Mitchell County. The disbursement will come from available funds in the county’s General Fund. The auditor told the county it would be best to do such a large amount at this time, since they would need to come back repeatedly otherwise. Some of the half million dollars is already earmarked toward the purchase of land for current projects, such as the power plant in Westbrook.

In other business, the county agreed to adopt a Proclamation naming April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.